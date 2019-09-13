Mohsin Abbas Haider visits ailing Amanullah Khan

Comedian and actor Amanullah Khan has influenced the lives of many actors and people around him. He has a world record of 860-day and night theatre plays.

Amanullah Khan was recently working for comedy and music show ‘Mazaaq Raat’. He was suffering from a critical chest infection and underwent treatment in ICU. He is fine now and has been shifted to the ward.

Amanullah Khan was recently working for comedy and music show ‘Mazaaq Raat’

Several celebrities prayed for his early and fast recovery. Mohsin Abbas Haider also prayed for a healthy life for Amanullah Khan. They share a special bond as they have worked on the same set for a long time.

Mohsin Abbas Haider went to the hospital to personally meet him and to look after him. He asked his fans and followers to pray for a speedy recovery of Amanullah Khan.