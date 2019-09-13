Canada’s Conservative leader attacks Trudeau — who wasn’t present — in first debate

Canada’s Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer used the first official debate ahead of next month’s election to attack Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was not present, but struggled to shine against his two other opponents.

It was the first opportunity for Scheer, who won party leadership in 2017, to demonstrate he had what it takes to lead the country as he faced off against veteran Green Party leader, Elizabeth May, and left-wing New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh, both of whom were more combative than Scheer.

“I think we can all agree. Justin Trudeau is afraid of his record and that’s why he’s not here tonight,” Scheer said in the debate hosted by Citytv and Macleans news magazine in Toronto.

The debate organizers set up an empty podium to underscore that Trudeau had declined an invitation. As the event began, the Liberal Party leader was instead speaking at a rally in western Canada.The formal campaign for the Oct. 21 vote kicked off on Wednesday and Trudeau has agreed to participate in three of the five leaders’ debates.

Scheer and Trudeau are in a dead heat according to national polls, but Liberals have an edge in more individual ridings or districts.

The New Democrats are in a distant third with the environmentalist Greens nipping at their heels, polls show. Both could play kingmakers after the election if no one wins an outright majority.

During the debate, Scheer focused criticism on Trudeau while Singh, who was also participating in his first-ever national debate, attacked the Conservatives’ record on indigenous issues and its opposition to broadening national healthcare coverage to medicines.