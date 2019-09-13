‘Let us sleep’: English churches welcome campers

Silent night, holy night takes on a whole new meaning for visitors paying for an unorthodox overnight stay in a mediaeval English church.

With a midnight walk in the graveyard and the chance to play some show tunes on the church organ, “champers” — short for church campers — make the most of the experience.

“It adds to the mood, thinking about who is sleeping underneath us,” says university student Kae Ono, with a nod towards the gravestones, ahead of what she and her three friends hope will be a spooky sleepover in the 13th-century hilltop church in the English countryside.Hiring out their space for “champing” stays is providing a handful of churches in England and Scotland with a way to bring in much-needed cash for their upkeep.

“Champers” pay around £50 (56 euros, $62) each to hire out St Mary’s Church in Edlesborough, 40 miles (64 kilometres) north of London, sharing the space only with the resident bats.The Churches Conservation Trust (CCT), which runs the village church, provides camp beds and sleeping bags so guests can “snuggle down in a truly ancient space”.

“I love it, did you see the trees? Creepy, amazing!,” says fellow camper Lingbo Zhou.

Ono blasts out gothic riffs from “The Phantom of the Opera” on the church organ, which comes as part of the deal.

“We’re planning on watching a horror movie later,” says the archaeology student.

Respectful

On arrival, the visitors explored all the nooks and crannies of their home for the night with the kind of nervous excitement seen in the opening scenes of many a horror movie.

They are hoping for a fun break before third-year university studies begin, they say.

History student Ismail Abdirahman took to the pulpit to read to the small congregation which included the group’s dog, Coco, while Zhou scoured the walls for signs of ancient graffiti.

“I want to take a midnight walk in the graveyard,” she says.

“And I will be thinking about the creepy faces up there,” she adds, pointing to the grotesque carvings that decorate the ceiling.

The CCT conservation charity, which looks after 354 churches in Britain, offers overnight stays in 19 of them.The churches were selected after careful consultation with volunteers and local communities, who have been “hugely supportive of the initiative”, champing manager Neil Best said.Despite still being consecrated, St Mary’s only rarely hosts services, and guests are given few restrictions, other than being asked to not annoy the neighbours.