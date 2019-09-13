Protesters greet Trump in Baltimore after his tweets blasting city

Dozens of protesters gathered in downtown Baltimore on Thursday as President Donald Trump made his first visit to the city since he blasted it as “disgusting” and “rodent-infested” in hotly debated tweets in July. Trump gave a speech to Republicans from the House of Representatives holding an annual retreat in the predominantly black city, after protesters greeted his motorcade with signs depicting Trump as a rat and telling him to return to the swamp. The chilly reception came after Trump lashed out on Twitter at Elijah Cummings, a prominent African-American congressman from Baltimore, calling him a “brutal bully” who should concentrate on cleaning up his “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” district rather than criticizing the work of U.S. immigration officers on the Mexican border. Cummings, who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, has led investigations into Trump and his administration, called him a racist and lashed out at the president’s hard-line immigration policies. The powerful congressman responded to Trump’s tweets by inviting him to tour the city and observe hardworking residents. Baltimore, a city of about 625,000 people known for its scenic harbor and high crime rates, is roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Washington, D.C.