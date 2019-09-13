Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, September 13, 2019


PM Imran to address public gathering in Muzzafarabad today

Web Desk

ISLAMBAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a Kashmir “solidarity” rally in Muzzafarabad on Friday to send the world a message regarding “the military curfew imposed in Indian occupied Kashmir”.

After India scrapped its Constitution’s Articles 370 and 35A, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and divided the state into two union territories, Islamabad has been crying foul over New Delhi’s move and continuously trying to highlight the issue on a global level.
He had announced the plan in a tweet on Wednesday and said that he means to “send a message to the world about the continuing siege of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian occupation forces; and to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them”.

In his Twitter post, PM Imran said he appreciated the calls by the international community, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) “for India to lift its 6-week long siege of IOJK”

 

Earlier, the premier had also announced that an event would be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting from August 30, when Pakistanis came out in droves to observe ‘Kashmir Hour’ from 12 pm to 12:30 pm to express solidarity with Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

Submit a Comment