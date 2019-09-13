PM Imran to address public gathering in Muzzafarabad today

ISLAMBAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a Kashmir “solidarity” rally in Muzzafarabad on Friday to send the world a message regarding “the military curfew imposed in Indian occupied Kashmir”.

After India scrapped its Constitution’s Articles 370 and 35A, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and divided the state into two union territories, Islamabad has been crying foul over New Delhi’s move and continuously trying to highlight the issue on a global level. He had announced the plan in a tweet on Wednesday and said that he means to “send a message to the world about the continuing siege of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian occupation forces; and to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them”.

I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 11, 2019

In his Twitter post, PM Imran said he appreciated the calls by the international community, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) “for India to lift its 6-week long siege of IOJK”

I welcome the growing concern & demands by the int community, global ldrs, UNSG & UNHCHR, for India to lift its 6-week long siege of IOJK. The Int community must not remain indifferent to the massive human rights abuses by Occupation Indian forces under cover of a brutal siege — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 9, 2019

Earlier, the premier had also announced that an event would be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting from August 30, when Pakistanis came out in droves to observe ‘Kashmir Hour’ from 12 pm to 12:30 pm to express solidarity with Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.