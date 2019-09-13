Karachi Becomes World’s Second-Highest Consumer of Cannabis

New York is the world’s biggest consumer of cannabis, that is, 77.44 metric tonnes. Karachi is ranked second in terms of cannabis consumption at 41.95 metric tonnes, or 41,950 kilograms. This is as per the ABCD 2018 Cannabis Price Index.

New Delhi follows these two cities with the world’s third-highest cannabis consumption at 38.26 metric tonnes. The rest of the cities in the top 10 were Los Angeles with 36 tonnes of total consumption. Cairo, Mumbai, London, Chicago, Moscow, Tornoto having 32.5 tonnes, 32.3 tonnes, 31.4 tonnes, 24.5 tonnes, 22.8 tonnes, and 22.7 tonnes of cannabis consumption respectively.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that cannabis is nevertheless a drug capable of unhealthy dependencies. Unlike opioids, alcohol, tobacco, and nicotine, cannabis is however, believed to be far less addictive as a drug. That said, hashish is often smoked in conjunction with tobacco, and the health consequences of combining cannabis and tobacco are still not understood.

Research also indicates cannabis is said to have benefits when used medicinally or for recreational use. Especially in the treatment of mental-health disorders such as anxiety and insomnia, cannabis is at least believed to be useful in treating the symptoms of such problems.