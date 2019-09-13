Hitler Modi to pay huge price for human violation in Kashmir: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Friday warned that Pakistan “would go to any lengths” to support the cause of the oppressed Kashmiri people and Hitler Modi would pay huge price for his historic blunder against continuing curfew and human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Talking to private news channel, he said PM Imran Khan is the identity of Pakistan in the entire world and he always proved his enemies and critics wrong by his struggle and strong determination not only for Pakistan but for Kashmiri people as well.