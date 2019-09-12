Woman rescued from being killed over Karo-Kari rite

A young woman was rescued by police from village Bhoot Kharos when she was about to be shot dead on the pretext of Karo-Kari, within the limits of Ketty Mumtaz Police Station, on Thursday.

The woman, Mema Kharos, was admitted to the Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Naundero from where she was shifted to Chandka Medical College Hospital due to unavailability of a doctor. Police rescued the young woman although she had already been tortured by her husband, who he was planning to kill her, Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Wahab Masan said while talking to the media.

Her marriage took place 12 days ago on a ‘Watta Satta’ basis with Daim Kharos, who was her maternal cousin, and his sister was married with her brother Naeem, Kharos said.

After the marriage, her husband asked her not to go to her parents’ house and yesterday he started torturing her and also shot her, she said. When her husband was beating her mercilessly, her father Khan Muhammad, father-in-law Mehar and maternal uncle Saleh were just standing there watching, and completely ignored her cries of help, the woman said. The police came and rescued her and shifted Kharos to the RHC Naundero, she added.

“When we reached the spot we found that the woman had fainted,” Masan said. There was no doctor at the RHC, so they shifted her to Larkana He added.

One of the accused, Mehar had been arrested along with the weapon and search for others was underway, the SHO said. A First Information Report (FIR) will be registered if any of the relatives wanted to lodge the case, He added.