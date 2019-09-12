On Hanoi’s Red River, fruitsellers forgo comfort for cash

Card games and karaoke help migrant workers pass the time on the cramped houseboats of Hanoi’s Red River, swapping their privacy to eke out a living selling fruit for a few dollars a day.

Temporary residents of these open-air boats have left the countryside in search of higher wages in the city.

Life on a floating guesthouse can be tough. There is no electricity and no running water for the 40 US cents a night rent.

Everyone sleeps on thin mats, exposed to the elements inside the open-sided boats, while privacy is non-existent with mosquito nets the only partitions between cramped living quarters.

But the migrant workers can earn up to $8 a day selling bananas, mangoes, dragon fruit and lemons on the back of bikes or in the market stalls of Vietnam’s bustling capital.

That’s four times what Nguyen Thi Hong earned at a rural garment factory.

“I couldn’t earn enough money to raise my kids,” she said, explaining that her three children are back home with their father in Ba Vi, 60 kilometres (35 miles) from Hanoi.