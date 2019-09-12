Army pledges support to capacity building of Saudi land forces

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa Thursday pledged Pakistan’s support for capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces.

Military Advisor to Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ), according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including the training exchange program were discussed. The COAS affirmed Pakistan Army’s support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces. The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s valuable contributions, particularly towards regional peace and stability.

KSA Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy was also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Army Medical Centre (AMC) Abbottabad and installed Lieutenant General Khawar Rahman as Colonel Commandant of the AMC. Outgoing Colonel Commandant Lieutenant General (r) Zahid Hamid, serving/retired officers and soldiers of the Army Medical Corps were present on the occasion, according to the ISPR.