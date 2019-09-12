Rawalpindi Corps, Southern Command get new commanders

Pakistan Army on Thursday notified postings and appointments of the corps commander of Rawalpindi and commander of the Southern Command besides chairman of Pakistan Ordnance Factories, inspector general of Arms and director general of Joint Staff Headquarters.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf has been posted as Commander Southern Command; Lt Gen Azhar Abbas as Commander Rawalpindi Corps; Lt Gen Khalid Zia as Inspector General Arms (IG Arms); Lt Gen Chiragh Haider as Director General Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) and Lt Gen Bilal Akbar as Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF).

On Wednesday, four major generals of the Pakistan Army had been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general. According to the ISPR, those promoted were Maj Gen Muhammad Aamer, Maj Gen Chiragh Haider, Maj Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Maj Gen Khalid Zia.

The promoted officers are to assume their new positions after retirement of three lieutenant generals in the last week of the current month. Another position will fall vacant in the last week of November when the incumbent Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Chairman Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat will retire from office.

The three 3-star generals to retire this month include former director general ISPR Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa, who is currently serving as commander Southern Command (Quetta); National Defence University (NDU) President Lt Gen Aamer Riaz and POF Chairman Lt Gen Sadiq Ali. agencies