PM hails support of 58 countries on Kashmir crisis

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday commended the 58 countries which joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on September 10 against India’s use of force in the occupied valley of Kashmir.

In a tweet, the prime minister said the countries helped reinforce the demand on the international platform that India should end use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions and respect the rights of Kashmiris. “I commend the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on 10 Sept reinforcing demands of int community for India to stop use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect & protect Kashmiris’ rights & resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

The prime minister also said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved through the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In another tweet, the prime minister welcomed the EU’s call in the Human Rights Council for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions. “I welcome the EU’s call in the Human Rights Council for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions, int law and bilateral agreements,” he tweeted.