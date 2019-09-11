Ronaldo hits four for Portugal in 5-1 rout of Lithuania

VILNIUS: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo took his international tally to 93 goals when he scored four times to give the European champions a 5-1 win away to Lithuania in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday. Playing in his 161st international, the 34-year-old notched his eighth hat-trick for his country and the 54th of his remarkable career to help Portugal through what had threatened to turn into a frustrating evening. Unheralded midfielder William Carvalho completed the rout in stoppage time as Portugal stayed second in Group B with eight points, five behind leaders Ukraine with one game in hand. Serbia are a further point behind in third after a 3-1 win in Luxemburg. “I scored one goal against Serbia and four today and what I want most is to continue like this,” said Ronaldo, who converted an early penalty and then added three second-half goals. Portugal coach Fernando Santos said: “Ronaldo is the best player in the world, this is clear and unmistakable proof”. ‘When people question your honour, it hurts,’ says Ronaldo.