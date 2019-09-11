Quality pitches to be provided for domestic season 2019-20

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has implemented robust plans to ensure top-class and quality pitches are produced for the upcoming domestic season. The 2019-20 domestic season gets underway with the four day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from September 14, the season will end on April 24, 2020. The main three events of the season include, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, National T20 and Pakistan Cup tournaments, while, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is the first-class competition, National T20 is a Twenty20 event and Pakistan Cup is a 50-over tournament. The PCB started preparations of pitches for the season in summer 2019. Chief Curator Agha Zahid said: “Since hot weather remains prevalent in the country for 10 months we prepare grounds with grass that can sustain the hot weather. The ideal time for relaying the pitches is between mid-April to end of May each year. The 2019-20 domestic season is to be played on home and away basis and keeping that in mind we arranged refresher courses for curators at various venues across the country. The curators were reminded of their daily tasks, while, they were also prepared for any unforeseen challenges that may appear due to weather changes. We have told curators and groundsmen across the country that there should be no compromise on pitches and grounds for the upcoming season, teams and players should get every opportunity of showcasing their skills and we should see quality and competitive cricket with no favours given to any team.” The PCB is planning on improving the workings of the curation department, in the days ahead, soil experts and agronomists will be hired to work for the department. The aim is to make the department more professional and fully equipped with modern practices that are prevalent around the world.