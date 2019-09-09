Mkhitaryan scores twice as Armenia stun Bosnia

YEREVAN: Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored twice as Armenia stunned Bosnia with a dramatic 4-2 win in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday, prompting the resignation of Bosnia’s coach Robert Prosinecki. The win lifted Armenia above Bosnia in Group J as they moved into third place with nine points, three behind Finland, while Bosnia are fourth with seven. The top two qualify for next year’s tournament although Bosnia could also qualify through the Nations League playoffs after winning their group in that competition. “I was very optimistic and I still think Bosnia is a very good team but something obviously isn’t right,” said Prosinecki on the Bosnia FA website after the defeat. “It seems I have failed to motivate the team.”