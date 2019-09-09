Taliban ‘shura’, not Trump, had cancelled US visit: Taliban official

The Afghan Taliban’s powerful “rehbari shura” or leadership council rejected invitation to the Qatar-based political representatives for a visit to the United States when it was informed about the American special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s invitation, a Taliban official, who has knowledge of the development, has said.

A majority of the over 20-member leadership council, the only decision-making body of the Taliban, also condemned those political representatives who favoured the visit, said the Taliban official, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Khalilzad, who had extended the invitation during the ninth round of talks in August, suggested a four- or five-day visit to the US ahead of the formal announcement of the peace agreement, which had been finalised by President Trump. The US president put a pause on the peace process, citing a recent Taliban-claimed attack in Kabul that killed an American and a Romanian soldier. Trump, however, did not mention the Romanian soldier in one of his tweets on the weekend.

The Taliban official was astonished at Trump’s claim that he had called off the meeting with the Taliban and said the Taliban ‘shura’ had dismissed the invitation even before Trump’s remarks.

“Trump announced cancellation of the meeting on Saturday but our ‘rehbari shura’ rejected the invitation last week as members of the Qatar office informed the shura about the invitation,” he said.

He said several senior Taliban leaders in Qatar had agreed to visit the US for meetings with the US officials that angered the majority of the members of the leadership council. “The plan was that the Taliban leaders will meet American officials during four of five days and later the US and the Taliban will sign the peace agreement in Doha on return to Qatar,” he said.

The Taliban council members had four arguments to oppose the US visit: 1) There is no example in the Islamic history that Muslim leaders have met a non-Muslim ruler when “Jihad” is going on. 2) The visit will be seen as a surrender and to express regret on the Taliban resistance against the US and other foreign forces. 3) Taliban leaders should not travel to Washington as the US has not yet withdrawn troops from Afghanistan nor has taken any step for withdrawal. 4) The military commanders and fighters will not accept the visit.

“Although Trump has cited the recent attack in Kabul to cancel the meeting, there is strong possibility the Taliban refusal to meet him may have frustrated him and he called off peace process when Khalilzad finalised the peace deal with the consent of the US administration,” the Taliban official went on to say.

Khalilzad and Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen had announced on Twitter at the conclusion of ninth round that they were on the “threshold” of the peace agreement. On Sunday Shaheen tweeted that the negotiation teams of the Taliban and the US handed over a final draft of the peace agreement to Qatar days ago.

“All sides were agreed that Qatar will announce it. Trump’s tweets on such occasion are surprising who has damaged his own reputation,” he said. Trump’s tweets have blocked announcement of the agreement but reported comments by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the “US is still interested in striking a peace deal with the Taliban” and the Taliban call on the US to return to the negotiations have kept hopes alive for the political solution to the conflict.