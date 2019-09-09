Imam Hussain’s (AS) sacrifice a beacon light to resist tyranny, falsehood: Bilawal

The lesson of the ultimate sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions is to resist oppression, tyranny and falsehood even at the cost of one’s life and under the most trying of circumstances, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in his message on the Youm-e-Ashur today (Tuesday).

Imam Hussain (AS) belongs to that rare category of humankind who redefine the meanings of life and death, of the victor and vanquished and of the honour and dishonor, he said, adding that his life was a beacon light to resist tyranny and falsehood.

The Youm-e-Ashur this year is significant because of the new wave of repression and tyranny against the people of Indian-held Kashmir as well as Palestine in particular and in many other parts of the world in general.

Following in the footsteps of Imam Hussain (AS) the oppressed people anywhere will succeed against injustice and tyranny, he said.

Falsehood and oppression are also the tools of militants and extremists employing false notions of religiosity, he said. “The people must be watchful against the designs of such bigots and fanatics”.

Every time tyranny rears its ugly head in any form and in any manifestation, it must be put down with the courage and spirit of Imam Hussain (AS), the PPP chair said in his message. “On this day we also pay homage to the immortal martyrs of Karbala. May Allah be pleased with them all.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have said that by depriving Kashmiris of fundamental necessities, India had turned Occupied Kashmir into Karbala.

In a statement, they said that for ridding Kashmiris of Modi government’s oppression and torture, inhuman treatment and illegal shackles, the Islamic world particularly Pakistani nation direly needed to demonstrate Hussaini (AS) spirit. “We should today, by brushing aside all mutual differences and personal interests, pledge for elimination of oppression and injustice and upholding truth and greatness of humanity steadfastly.”|

The PML leaders on their messages on Youm-e-Ashur said that by offering great sacrifice Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) along with his companions had given the lesson not only to the Muslims but entire humanity that for supremacy of Islam and Ummah, Shabbiri character was essential and that not bowing in any condition and circumstances face the evil forces steadfastly and courageously without spacing any sacrifice, not only every Pakistani, every Muslim but every man should follow in the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his martyred colleagues demonstrate faith (Iman), sacrifice, unity, steadfastness, courage and bravery, the best way to pay homage to Shuhda-e-Karbala is that we make their actions and sayings our beacon light, earnestly pray that Almighty Allah safeguards our motherland from internal and external enemies conspiracies and acts and rid oppressed and helpless Muslims of Kashmir and other areas of oppression, suppression and bloodshed.