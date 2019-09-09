UET Lahore withdraws gender segregation at university cafeteria

LAHORE: A notification issued by the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in Lahore ordering the establishment of separate sitting arrangements for male and female students has caused an uproar on social media.

UET Deputy Registrar (Estate) Javaid Manzoor had directed through a notification the contractors running cafeterias/canteens on the varsity campus to ensure separate seating arrangements for male and female students with immediate effect.

The notification further stated that the vice-chancellor and resident officer would make surprise visits to the canteens and cafeterias to check these arrangements. It warned that in case of non-compliance, the cafeterias and canteens would be sealed without any notice.

However, the VC told a private source that the notification had been issued without his consultation and another letter was issued for the withdrawal of the said notification.