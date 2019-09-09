Eight Vehari policemen arrested for torturing 50-year-old maid

VEHARI/PAKPATTAN: Eight policemen among 13 accused persons were arrested on Sunday as Regional Police Officer (RPO) took notice of the alleged torture of a woman in their custody in Vehari’s Ladan police station.

The 50-year-old woman, Zahuran Elahi, was working as a maid for a man named Ayaz Daulatana. She was handed over to the police by her employer, who accused her of stealing gold from his house.

The police took me into custody and kept me in a torture cell, the victim said in a statement. I was tied and repeatedly tortured by the police officers, she said.

Her medical reports showed bruises, swelling and torture marks on her body, doctors at DHQ Hospital confirmed.

Authorities became involved when Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and the regional police officer (RPO) in Multan went to meet the victim and her family.

The RPO had assured the family that they would get justice.

Separately, initial investigation revealed that the woman accused of stealing gold was innocent while the police officers who tortured her were guilty.

Shakeela, a constable posted at the Danewal police station, witnessed the scene. She was asked to come along during the questioning. She said that the suspects questioned the woman, and when she denied the theft charges, they beat her. “I tried to stop them, but was unable to,” she said.

The Multan RPO had taken notice of the incident and suspended the three officers on Saturday.

A FIR was also registered against 13 policemen under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman), 337K (causing hurt to extort confession), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 155C (liability of person for whose benefit riot is committed) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

These are the punishments of the following sections:

354 – punishable with death or life imprisonment

337K- imprisonment of up to 10 years

342- imprisonment of one year and Rs3,000 fine

155- punishable with a fine

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has asked the RPO to submit an investigation report within 48 hours.