The solid waste management in Pakistan continues to be an issue of grave concern as waste-related diseases entail a death toll of more than 5 million people every year. Yearly, 20 million tons of waste is generated roughly in Pakistan and waste accounts for a growth rate of 2.4 percent annually. It is disillusioning to note that Karachi generates more than 9000 tons of municipal waste on a routine basis. All big cities of Pakistan such as Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore are confronting severe issues in handling the problem of waste management. Heaps of garbage and trash in different parts of different cities portray a dismal picture of the Islamic Republic, which fails to adhere to Islamic teachings advocating cleanliness and hygiene as half faith.

The underlying causes for the deteriorating waste management crisis in Pakistan are the employment of corrupt individuals in the department of waste management, inefficient bureaucracy, the collapse of the local government system, obsolete infrastructure, and dearth of public awareness. No devolution of power to the local bodies in the department of waste management and lack of political will are other essential factors contributing to the problem of waste management. These factors increasingly lead to the crisis of waste management in almost all provinces.

Most common types of waste affecting the environment are solid, industrial and hospital waste. Solid waste comprises municipal waste, which is burnt and dumped on empty plots. It has been estimated by local and municipal bodies that about 70,000 tons of solid waste are generated from the metropolitan areas, which threats the health of the individuals.

Hospital waste includes different types of chemical, radioactive and general waste which is not disposed off properly. It adversely influences the health of humans. Syringes, drips, blood bottles, pipes and other instruments used in the operation theatres are majorly not disposed off properly. Such waste is many times thrown off in the open land, which spreads diseases.

Additionally, industrial waste is accelerating resulting from an increase in the population. The waste and garbage of the factories are most often disposed off on the empty plots, open pounds, drains, seas and rivers. This resultantly is marring the life of the sea animals. Lack of proper disposal of industrial waste releases unhealthy chemicals, which affect the environment and yields poor health conditions of individuals.

Considering the aforementioned scenario of waste management, there stands a dire need to improve waste practices. Environmental awareness programs should be formulated to disseminate information about proper waste disposal practices. Health hazards of inappropriate disposal of the waste should be well informed to the general public. Industries should adopt green environment practices in their operations. They should follow the three Rs namely reduce, recycle and reuse in their work practices and operations. Dumping in populated areas should be avoided. If no proper place is found to dispose off waste, then the trash and the garbage should be disposed off in the known populated areas. Local government should be financially empowered and devolved to improve the operations management of waste disposal.