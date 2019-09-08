Beijing opposes India’s unilateral actions in Kashmir: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and said it opposes any unilateral actions that could complicate the regional situation.

During meetings between the two countries’ representatives, the Chinese side reaffirmed its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and national dignity, in choosing its development path in light of its national conditions, in working for a better external security environment, and in playing a more constructive role in regional and international issues.

According to a joint press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Luo Zhaohui, China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, and senior Chinese officials were also present at the meeting in Islamabad, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, and senior officials were also in attendance.

Imran Khan briefed the Chinese side on the evolving situation in IHK after New Delhi’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5. He stated that the curfew in place for the past 35 days, the continued lockdown and communications blockade, and the massive human rights violations had created a dire humanitarian situation in IHK, which needed to be addressed urgently. He said that the curfew and other restrictions needed to be lifted immediately.

“Both sides further exchanged views on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir,” the joint press release said. “The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the situation, including its concerns, position, and urgent humanitarian issues.

“The Chinese side responded that it was paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements,” it added. Separately, the Chinese delegation also met President Arif Alvi.

A day earlier, delegation-level talks between Pakistan and China were held between officials from the two countries

The two delegations had an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional matters, particularly the current situation in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) The two sides also exchanged views on the Afghan Peace Process.

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi stated that Pakistan was grateful for China’s support in the aftermath of India’s illegal and unilateral actions. He said that Pakistan and China should continue their close coordination and consultation to ensure that peace and stability in the region was maintained.

Chinese State Councillor Yi reaffirmed China’s support and reiterated opposition to any unilateral action as well as the measures that could further complicate the situation.

Qureshi said that Pakistan would continue to support China on all issues of its core interest, including Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong. He highlighted that CPEC had added a new dimension to bilateral ties and contributed immensely to the revitalisation of Pakistan’s economy. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the timely completion of the projects, especially those in Gwadar.

The Chinese foreign minister reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Pakistan’s stance and reiterated its opposition to any unilateral action, as well as the measures by India that could further complicate the regional security situation.

Recalling the depth and breadth of Pakistan-China ties, PM Imran underscored that friendship with China was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He said the “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” between the two countries was deeply rooted in mutual trust and respect, and was an anchor of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

He stressed that in order to deepen strategic cooperation, Pakistan and China should continue their close coordination and consultations to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The Chinese state councillor conveyed President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang’s best wishes to PM Imran and said that the Pakistan-China relationship was “rock-solid and unbreakable”.

Wang highlighted that Pakistan and China’s bilateral relationship was based on “mutual respect, trust and strong bonds of friendship”. He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to achieve goals of national development and extended China’s utmost support in this regard.

He expressed hope that more Chinese companies would invest in Pakistan and help support Pakistan’s process of industrialisation, as well as its policies of greater agricultural productivity and innovation.