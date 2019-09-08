Curfew intensified in IHK after attack on Muharram procession

Routine life in Indian held Kashmir (IHK) remained suspended on Sunday, as curfew intensified in several parts of the occupied valley and strict communication blockage entered the 35th day, amidst clashes between security forces and Shia Muslims taking part in a Muharram procession, officials and eyewitnesses said.

At least 12 locals and six troops were injured on Saturday evening, officials told an international news wire, as the worshippers on the traditional mourning procession of Muharram clashed with troops trying to stop it.

Troops used tear gas and pellet guns on the crowd, which insisted on carrying on with the procession, one in a series held at this time of the year, and pelted stones at security forces, an Indian official said. “The clashes continued till late night during which the troops fired tear gas and pellets,” he added.

A spokesperson for India’s interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment. “Reasonable restrictions are necessary for peace and protection of life,” India’s national security adviser had said on Saturday, accusing Islamabad of trying to stoke violence in the region.

The most recent clashes occurred in Rainawari and Badgam, two Shia-majority areas of Srinagar.

The five-kilometre procession route that passes through the city centre has been barricaded by Indian troops wearing helmets and bulletproof vests.

On Sunday, police vans fitted with loudspeakers announced curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar’s city centre Lal Chowk and adjacent areas, according to two witnesses.

“People are advised to stay indoors and not venture out of their home,” the police announced.

Suhail Ahmed, a Rainawari resident, said that there have been frequent clashes in the area for the past three to four days as troops have been trying to block the procession. “We hear deafening sounds of tear gas being fired for the last few evenings. We mostly stay indoors but the gas comes into our homes making it difficult to sleep,” Ahmed said.

It may be mentioned here that owing to the curfew and communications blackout, people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities, including baby food and life-saving medicines. According to reports, Indian forces martyred sixteen Kashmiris and injured 467 in August alone.

More than 10,000 people have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on August 5.

Those detained under PSA include Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists, and youth.

Meanwhile, after getting a number of Twitter accounts blocked for raising voice for Kashmiris, the Indian agencies are scanning over 3,500 Facebook pages and Whatsapp groups.

The authorities have also announced that no Muharram procession would be allowed in the occupied territory, fearing that these gatherings could turn into anti-India demonstrations.