Govt promoting ‘ease of doing business’ culture, says Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the government was successfully promoting the culture of ‘ease of doing business’ for establishing a strong industrial-based national economy and increasing exports as well.

Addressing a press conference at Anwar Club Sialkot, she said the textile sector had been playing a role of backbone in strengthening the national economy. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had focused on the promotion of textile sector by providing a special package of maximum trade and export-related incentives.

She said the government was committed to making all out sincere efforts to give a boost to the inherited sick economy of the country.

Dr Firdous said that Imran Khan had formed a special task force, headed by senior economist Ahsan Bashir, to boost the textile industry by taking all the stakeholders on board. The task force would recommend direly needed positive steps for the revival of textile industry besides, following the PM Imran Khan’s policy of ease of doing business, she said.

She said that ease of doing business was the policy which carried amicable solutions to the revival of inherited sick economy in Pakistan.

Dr Firdous said that government’s policies would be helpful in establishing strong industrial base in the country, besides developing good working relationships between the employers and the employees as well.

She said the government would also announce “One Window Operation” facilities for the industrial sector, besides making sincere efforts for protecting the rights of everyone, especially the traders, industrialists, exporters, industrial workers and labourers. “There will be no compromise on the rights of workers,” she remarked. She said that strong industrial base was also vital for boosting and increasing the national exports, adding that all mpediments would be removed from the way of promotion of textile exports.

She assured that all problems of textile sector would be resolved amicably.

The SAPM said that economic and industrial boost was top of the economic agenda of the government, for which, the government was taking the business community into confidence.

She said the biggest challenge for the government was to prevent Pakistan from becoming a bank defaulter.

The Special Assistant said the government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was making hectic efforts to boost national economy, besides removing all hurdles in this way.

Dr Firdous said the government was fully aware of the problems of business community and making sincere efforts for their early solution.

Replying to a question, she said talks between the Taliban and the United States should continue for sustainable peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan urged people to seek inspiration from the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and fight against tyranny, dictatorship and terrorism to put the country on path to progress and development.

She said that in Karbala, the family of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) offered the supreme sacrifice to uphold the golden principles of Islam against dictatorial powers.

Addressing a conference titled ‘Hussain Rab Ka-Hussain Sab Ka’ at Anwar Club Auditorium, she said that the happening of Karbala was remembered as a historical event which set lasting example of rendering sacrifice for upholding truth and principles. The jihad waged by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), along with his family members and companions, was a shining example of courage, patience perseverance and determination, she added.

Dr Firdous said that Ashura gives the message of not hesitating to render any sacrifice for upholding the principles of truthfulness and Islamic values. She said that today the Muslim world was passing through a difficult phase and was confronting problems and challenges of extremism and terrorism. She said that today the Muslim world needed the spirit of Karbala, and added that with the spirit of sacrifice and unflinching determination, the difficulties could be ended.

She said the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala was to make commitment on the day to work and devote oneself to development and strength of the country.