Ban on three cricketers

Sir: According to news reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) put ban on three Hong Kong players including two real brothers – Irfan Ahmed and Nadeem Ahmed for life-time whereas their teammate Haseeb Amjad banned for five-years for every tournament.

Both Irfan Ahmed and Nadeem Ahmed for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in matches played between 2014 and 2016, whereas, Haseeb Amjad for matches fixing.

As a fan of cricket I appreciate and respect the decision of ICC against the guilty players and it is believed that every time such kind of decisions will be taken to make the game free and clean from corruption.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN

Absor