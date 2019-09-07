Dealing with classroom violence

Parents drop their children at school early in the morning hoping that they would have a fun-filled learning time in classrooms. School is supposed to be a place full of love, learning and, most importantly, protection for children. The death of a class 10 student, Hafiz Hunain Bilal, in a private school of Lahore as a result of brutal beating by his teacher has shattered the confidence of millions of parents in the school system. The parents of Hunain never knew that they were sending their child to a torture cell, not a place of learning. The grade 10 student was reportedly beaten black and blue by his computer teacher Kamran Hashmi until he breathed his last on the school premises. According to other students, the students-beater (we had better not call him a teacher) got mad with Hunain after he failed to deliver a memory task. He punched him, kicked him, banged him and dragged him until Hunain fell motionless.

Untrained teachers, when they fail to deliver learning tasks, vent their frustration on poor, helpless students. Often their own childhood is marred with classroom beating. This way, the cycle goes on.

As soon as the news of Hunain’s death hit TV screens, social media went berserk condemning the school chain and the beater and expressed sympathy for the deceased boy. The police sprang into action and took the accused into custody. Later on, the classmates of Hunain tried to put the school on fire, which the police foiled. The ensuing violence by the students speaks volumes of their social behaviour.

Learning lessons from the death of Hunain, the government, educationists, teachers and society need to revisit the education system.

Our classrooms need professionally trained teachers, who set objectives for each lesson, plan activities and arrange extra material for every class. This can only be achieved when the government sets in a mandatory teacher training certification. This step will help teaching to be upgraded from an occupation to a profession.

In the case of Hunain, one fails to understand the need for memorising a computer lesson. Computer studies are all about practical skills of running the gadget, and learning the petty, unnecessary definitions of terms.

Hopefully, the death of Hunain will provide us with much-needed reflection on our classroom practices. *