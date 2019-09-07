End to animal cruelty at Islamabad Zoo

It is heartening to see that State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir has finally paid attention to the sad state of affairs at Marghzar Zoo in Islamabad. The facility has acquired the title of graveyard of animals due to rampant mismanagement and lack of a proper body to run it.

As a matter of routine, animals were dying at the zoo that sits at the feet of the picturesque Margalla Hills.

This perhaps is the best site for a zoo anywhere in Pakistan but unfortunately this is reported to be the only zoo that was running into loses. Reports have been published in media that the biggest beast in the zoo, Kaven the elephant, has been treated unduly, due to which he has contracted many health-related problems.

For all its ideal location, the zoo failed to attract many visitors because it did not have enough animals.

Now, the Ministry of Climate Change has taken over the facility as per a decree of the Islamabad High Court. Earlier, the ministry of interior had been in charge and the zoo was being administered by the Islamabad Municipal Administration.

The Ministry of Climate Change oversees the Zoological Survey of Pakistan, which has all the credentials required to run a zoo and take care of animals. After this development, we can hope incidents of animal cruelty will end.

Zartaj Gul deserves credit for righting this wrong but there is another such facility in Islamabad that seeks her attention. It is the Loi Bhair Wildlife Park that has now been cut deep into by surrounding housing societies.

The facility even lacks a proper access road and birds and animals are suffering at the hands of the staff. The minister has turned around her ministry which had gone dormant in the past and she has adopted a proactive approach to deal with climate change and the issues of wildlife.

Not only in Pakistan, but she has also made her mark in the UN Habitat. To run these affairs in an effective manner, there has to be a straight line of command in her ministry as too many cooks spoil the broth.

Islamabad and its adjacent areas are a natural habitat to a variety of bird species which have been gradually vanishing due to thick urbanisation. The climate change ministry needs to make sure that these habitats are restored at the earliest. *