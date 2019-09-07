Court acquits three accused in judge video scandal

Islamabad: A local court in Islamabad on Saturday acquitted three suspects from Federal Investigation (FIA) nominated in a case related to former accountability court judge Arshad Malik’s controversial video, amid lack of evidence in the agency’s report.

The agency’s investigation officer and prosecutor informed the court that no evidence was found against Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yousuf and Ghulam Jeelani, who were arrested earlier this week and sent on a five-day physical remand.

The court reserved the judgment for a while and later approved FIA’s request to acquit the suspects for lack of evidence.

Janjua’s lawyer, during an earlier hearing reiterated that the FIA’s report stated that the plan to record the video — in which judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessed to convicting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference under pressure, according to the PML-N — was conspired by Nasir Butt, and that his clients were innocent.

Video scandal

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) earlier released a video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik, who convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia case, claiming that the judge was under the influence while sentencing the former premier.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, had also called for the release of her father.