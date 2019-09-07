Commander of United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) arrives in Pakistan

United States Central Commander arrived in Islamabad on Saturday accompanied by a 17-member delegation.

During his visit to Pakistan, the US General will hold important meetings with military and civil leadership.

The sources said that the US general’s visit to Pakistan amid rising tension between Pakistan and India has significant importance.

During his first visit to Pakistan in April, General McKenzie Jr held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.