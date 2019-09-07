NAB approves references against Sharjeel Memon, others

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has authorised filing three references against various personalities including Sharjeel Inam Memon and 12 inquiries against different persons including Babar Khan Ghouri, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Senator Kulsoom Parveen.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) was chaired by Justice Javed Iqbal, chairman NAB authorised filing reference against Irfan Khalil Qureshi, former Managing Director Pakistan State Oil and others on the allegations of illegal oil supplies to various petroleum companies by abusing authority and consequently inflicting Rs552 million losses to national exchequer, said a press release.

The EMB authorised filing another reference against Sharjeel Inam Memon, member provincial assembly, Sindh. Memon has been accused of amassing assets beyond to his known sources of income thus inflicting billions of rupees losses to national exchequer by abusing authorities.

The EBM okayed filing yet another reference against Abdul Hameed and others. They have been accused of granting illegal contracts by allegedly misusing authority which caused billions of rupees losses to exchequer.

The EBM authorised conducting 12 inquiries against several persons including Babar Khan Ghouri, former minister, officers/officials of Port Qasim Authority, Karachi and others, officers/officials, others of Capital Development Authority (CDA),officers/officials of Civil Aviation Authority and messers Lagan Technical Hasnain J, Airside Infrastructure, New Islamabad Airport, Sajjad Munir, DDLG, Shahzad Munir, former Nazim , Shakkargarh, Vice Chairman District Council Narowal and others, Fawad Hassan Fawad, officers/officials, others of Port Qasim Authority, Karachi, Shakil Ahmed, Managing Director Education Employees Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and others, Senator Kulsoom Parveen, Syed Awais Shah, member provincial assembly, Sukkur, Zabardast Khan Mehar and others, Ali Ghulam Nizamani, former member Sindh Assembly, Saeed Khan Nizamani, member Sindh Assembly, Haji Khan Armani, employ of revenue department and others, Qaiser Abbas Magsi, member provincial assembly, Jam Aftab, former assistant commissioner, Chobara, Imtiaz Hussain Shahm fomer Registry ‘Moharar,’Bashir Ahmed and others, Khizar Hayat, Sessions judge, Kabirwala, Khanewal and others to conduct inquiry against them.

The EBM authorised conducting investigations against Kashif Alif Khan and others. The EBM authorised sending the cases of officials/officers of PMDC to PMDC for further action. The EMB approved sending cases of officers/officials of MAPCO to ministry of energy for further action.

The EBM accorded approval of sending cases of Amjad Ali, former chief secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Communication and Works Department and Irrigation Department, officers and others, officers and officials of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and others, to chief secretary KP as per rules.

The EBM okayed sending the case of Ghulam Hussain Sachrvi and others to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as per law.

The EBM accorded approval of sending the cases of officers/officials of MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar to Anti Corruption Establishment , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for further legal action.

The EBM authorised closing inquiries against Sheikh Muhammad Yousaf and others, officers/officials of Punjab Institute of Cardiaology, Punjab, and others, management, officers/officials of Punjab Mineral Company and others, Farooq Nazir, former IG Jail, Punjab, and others, forest department, Hyderabad, Sindh, Bashir Dawood, Maryam Dawood and others, Absar Nabi, fomer Principal Executive officer, Pakistan Steel Mills and others, officers/officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Accountability Commission, Syed Yasin Shah, sub engineer, Provincial Highway Sub Division, Khairpur, Agha Muhammad Pathan contractor and others, Syed Nusrat Shaukat and others owing to absence of evidence.

The EMB authorised closing investigations against Dr Joseph Wilson, Acting Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan, Rana Mustafa Yousaf, former Principal Staff Officers, PSO/Director Chairman Secretariat, CCP, and others, Jam Ghulam Qadir Dherajo and others as per law and owing to absence of evidence.