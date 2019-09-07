Fawad Chaudhry mocks India on the failure of Moon Mission

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday wrote a tweet in response of Indian trolls terming the Indian spacecraft as ‘toy’ and added that spacecraft must have landed in Mumbai.

Chaudhry advised the Indian users on the social media site and others to sleep instead of waiting for an announcement from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) about the moon mission. In addition, advised them to have patience as well.

Surprised on Indian trolls reaction, they are abusing me as I was the one who failed their moon mission, bhai hum ne kaha tha 900 crore lagao in nalaiqoon per? Ab sabr kero aur sonah ki koshish kero #IndiaFailed — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019



Another Tweet from Fawad Chaudhry,

So ja Bhai moon ki bajaye Mumbai mein utar giya khilona #IndiaFailed https://t.co/RPsKXhCFCM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019



“Modi is giving a speech on satellite communication as though he was actually an astronaut, not a politician,” the federal minister said.

However, India hopes to become just the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to successfully land on the Moon.

The contact with its unmanned spacecraft was lost just before it was due to land on the Moon on Saturday, in a blow to the country’s ambitious low-cost lunar programme.