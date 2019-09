A house near Rachna block, Iqbal town, Lahore turned into flames when a cylinder which is claimed to be an oxygen cylinder used by patients blasted injuring two people on Saturday.

The cylinder is said to be an oxygen cylinder by police officials.

According to rescue teams, the roof and walls of two rooms were damaged in the blast. They fear that some people are still buried beneath the debris.

The rescue operation is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.