Student tortured to death by teacher

A 10th grader was allegedly tortured to death by his teacher in Lahore for not memorizing the lesson assigned to him, police said Thursday.

Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas has expressed deep grief over tragic incident of death of a student of a private school and assured the bereaved family that justice would be served. In a social media post, the minister reiterated the department’s zero-tolerance towards corporal punishment of any kind in schools. CEO District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore Pervaiz Akhtar said FIR was registered against the teacher and also against the school management.