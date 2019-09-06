President lauds Iraq’s principled position on Indian HR abuses in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan appreciated the principled position of Iraq on human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and expected its consistent support at all international fora for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The president in this regard appreciated the recent visit by the head of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, Shaikh Hammoudi, to Kashmir in July 2019.

He was talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Iraq Dr Ali Yasin Al-Rahmani, who paid a farewell call on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.