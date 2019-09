HAFIZABAD: Hafizabad police on Friday rescued woman who was held captive for 10 years by her brothers over inheritance dispute.

According to the FIR, a police team was dispatched to the address, only to find the house locked from outside. While the police tried to find a way inside the premises, a number of neighbours gathered in the street with them. Soon after, one of the brothers returned home and “threatened to kill” the police officials present at the scene.