Seven schoolchildren, rickshaw driver killed in Narowal traffic accident

A devastating accident on Friday took the lives of eight people which included seven children.

According to the details, the truck loaded with gravel fell and overturned on the motorbike rickshaw because of high speed.

Three injured students were said to be in critical condition and were shifted to a nearby hospital whereas others died on the spot.

According to the reports, the children were from different schools.

The victims have been identified as Muhaddas aged 23-year-old, Yaseen aged 9-year-old, Ahmad aged 6-year-old, Nisha aged 14-year-old, Kinza aged 17-year-old, Ahmad, Aemin and Farhan.

The injured were taken to a nearby RHC Zafarwala Hospital.

The police are investigating the incident and have registered a case against the truck driver.