Farid Ahmed Khan takes charge as FINCA Microfinance Bank CEO

Farid Ahmed Khan, a prominent corporate leader, fund manager and investment banker, has been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank by FINCA Pakistan’s Board of Directors.

This was announced by Zarlasht Wardak, Chair of Pakistan’s board and Regional Director FINCA Impact Finance (FIF), MESA region.

With extensive local and international exposure, Farid Ahmed Khan is a seasoned financial services veteran, who brings with himself, 25 years of global experience in financial services including Fund Management, Investment Banking, Investment Research and Sales, Business Development & Project Finance.

Until recently, Farid was the CEO HBL Asset Management; the fund management arm of Habib Bank. He is also the Chairman of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan. Before HBL, Farid served as the CEO of ABL AMC for over six years and was also the founding CEO of MCB Asset Management. Prior to that, he worked for MCB Bank as Head of Investment Banking Group.

Zar Wardak, commented on the occasion, “FINCA Microfinance Bank has proudly served the people of Pakistan with responsible financial products and services for more than 6 years. With the appointment of Farid Ahmed Khan, who brings a wealth of experience to this role, I am confident the team will continue to grow and fulfill FINCA’s mission to expand financial inclusion.”

Apart from the diverse local work experience, Farid has also worked in a variety of senior positions at reputable organizations outside Pakistan, including Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and CLSA Emerging Markets in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, London and Istanbul. Moreover, he has also served on the board of FINCA Microfinance Bank and its various committees. He has also served on the boards of NADRA Authority, CFA Society Pakistan and has been a member of the Corporate Leaders Advisory Board of IBA, Karachi. Farid holds an MBA in Finance from the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi and got his CFA qualification in 1998. He is a regular speaker at business forums and an avid reader.