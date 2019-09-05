PM Office issues red letter to 27 ministries for not submitting reports

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has issued a ‘red letter’ to 27 ministries/divisions for a “critical delay” in the tasks they were assigned under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, it emerged on Thursday.

The prime minister’s office has given the deadline of September 9 to submit information on vacancies and postings at every level in the ministries.

Initially, a ‘yellow letter’ was issued to the ministry on August 17, noting that half of the time that they were given for completion of the tasks had elapsed.