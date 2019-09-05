PM Office issues red letter to 27 ministries for not submitting reports

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has issued a ‘red letter’ to 27 ministries/divisions for a “critical delay” in the tasks they were assigned under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, it emerged on Thursday.The prime minister’s office has given the deadline of September 9 to submit information on vacancies and postings at every level in the ministries. Initially, a ‘yellow letter’ was issued to the ministry on August 17, noting that half of the time that they were given for completion of the tasks had elapsed.It further said that this Red Letter will factor into the performance report of the concerned ministry and division.