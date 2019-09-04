Pakistan will go to any lengths for Kashmir: Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday said that India is sowing the seeds of war with the unilateral and illegal revocation of occupied Kashmir’s autonomous status.

Addressing a press conference at the General Headquarters on the situation in occupied Kashmir since the Indian government revoked its special autonomy, the military’s spokesperson also said a “befitting response” will be given to any false-flag operation staged by India.

“I want to give this message to Kashmiris that we stand by you and will continue to do so. It is sad that your independence struggle was presented as terrorism,” he said.

“Kashmir is our jugular vein and we will go to any lengths to protect it.”