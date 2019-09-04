PM for expediting work on ease of doing business for SMEs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) to expedite work on ‘ease of doing business’ and eliminating unnecessary permissions and regulations in all ministries and present a weekly progress report in this respect.

The Prime Minister was chairing a briefing/meeting on the steps, being taken regarding the ‘ease of doing business’ for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman BOI Zubair Gilani and other officers were in attendance.