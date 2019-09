ISLAMABAD: Ambassadors and High Commissioner-designate of Palestine, Russia, Portugal, Australia and Kazakhstan presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

Later, the President felicitated the newly-appointed envoys and hoped that they

would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries

with Pakistan.

The President said Pakistan wanted to further strengthen its relations with all

friendly countries.