PM takes notice of reported extortion at highways check-posts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday taking serious notice of extortion by deputed official agents at check-posts along the National Highways directed strict action and effective supervisory role to check rampant corruption.

The directive was conveyed to the relevant officials via a letter by Secretary to Prime Minister Muhammad Azam Khan addressed to Secretary Interior, Secretary Narcotics, Chairman Federal Bureau of Revenue, all chief secretaries, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory, all Inspector Generals of Police, Inspector General Frontier Constabulary, DG Rangers and DG Coast Guard.