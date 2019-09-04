Maryam Nawaz’s remand extended for 14 more days

An accountability court in Lahore extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s remand by 14 days.

During the proceedings, NAB’s lawyer said that the investigations with Maryam had not yet been completed and requested an extension in remand for that purpose.

In response, Maryam’s lawyer Advocate Amjad Pervez said that the investigation had been carried out in all cases and the trial had been completed.

The court approved the NAB’s plea for extension in remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas and ordered the anti-graft body to produce the suspects again on September 18.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was taken into custody by the NAB when she was visiting Kot Lakhpat jail where her father is serving a prison term after being convicted in Al-Azizia reference.