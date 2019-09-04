NAB arrests businessman Iqbal Zaid Ahmed

Karachi: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrests another person connected to the ongoing probe into the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case on Wednesday.

According to sources, the accountability watch dog’s Karachi team arrested Iqbal Zaid Ahmed, a businessman from Kashmir Road.

Ahmed was arrested for his involvement in the LNG case, sources said, adding, the businessman would be shifted to Lahore from Karachi where the investigation would be conducted.

Earlier, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail were arrested for their involvement in the case.