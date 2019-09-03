Pakistan ratchets up pressure on India to undo Aug 5 move

As Pakistan continued to step up diplomatic offensive against India over illegal annexation of Kashmir and the atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiri people, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday made telephonic contact with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and apprised him of the latest situation in the occupied valley.

The two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

It is worth mentioning here that this is the third telephonic contact between Imran Khan and Mohammed bin Salman in last two weeks.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also contacted his counterparts and briefed them about the latest situation in Indian-held Kashmir.

In a telephonic conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised him of the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which is in contravention of the international law and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, a foreign ministry press release said.

The foreign minister highlighted continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the occupied valley, including the severe shortage of food and life-saving medicines, communications blackout and complete lockdown for the last 30 days. He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied valley entail grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The Bangladeshi foreign minister emphasized the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and discussions. The two ministers agreed to remain in contact.

Separately, Foreign Minister Qureshi called Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iran Javad Zarif to apprise him of the latest situation in Indian-held Kashmir. The foreign minister briefed his Iranian counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. He further underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied valley pose threat to the peace and stability in the region, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

On the worsening situation of human rights in the occupied valley, the foreign minister informed his Iranian counterpart that the complete lockdown in the valley has entered in fifth week causing immense suffering to the Kashmiri people who are unable to access hospitals, medicines and food supplies. He underscored that India’s actions constitute violations of the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, international law and India’s own commitments. The gravity of the situation demands complete lifting of the curfew, removal of restrictions on movement, peaceful assembly, provision of food and medical supplies and release of political prisoners, he stressed, and thanked the Iranian leadership and the people of Iran for supporting suppressed people of Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Zarif appreciated the detailed briefing and reiterated concern over the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the occupied valley. He reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Kashmiri people.

The foreign minister also discussed the deteriorating situation in Kashmir with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu – second time over the last week. Qureshi apprised him of gross human rights violations in Held Kashmir and escalating instability in the region. The massive security lockdown since Aug 5 has caused an acute shortage of food, medicines, and other basic necessities of life in the picturesque Himalayan valley, Qureshi told Cavusoglu.

Noting Turkey’s role for unity among Muslim countries, Qureshi once again thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for supporting his country’s stance in the current crisis and raising voice in support of Kashmiris at all forums.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue the bilateral discussions on Kashmir, and to meet during the UN General Assembly session next month.

In another development, Saudi Arabia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on a one-day visit on Wednesday [today]. Reports suggest the Saudi minister will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Matters related to Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s bilateral ties and regional developments will be discussed. The agenda of the wide-ranging meeting includes a review of bilateral relations and discussions on matters of common concern. The regional situation in South Asia in the wake of India’s illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir is also part of the discussions. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is also scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday (today). He will hold meetings with top civil and military leadership in Pakistan.