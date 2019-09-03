Opp walks out of Senate over tabling of 4 ordinances

The entire opposition in Senate on Tuesday strongly reacted to the presentation of four ordinances in the House, terming it illegal and against the promises of PTI leaders who in the past had been vocal against the practice of promulgation of ordinances.

“Running government through ordinances and avoiding proper legislation is totally against the spirit of true democracy and parliament. Why the government wants to make the parliament just a rubber stamp,” the opposition senators questioned. After the speeches, the opposition staged walkout with a view that they do not want to become partner with the government in promulgation of ordinances.

Earlier, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati presented the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Ordinance, 2019, the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Ordinance, 2019, the Pakistan Penal Code Ordinance, 2019, and the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP leader Raza Rabbani said why the government itself wants to make the parliament redundant. He said the opposition wanted to disapprove the ordinances but under a well-hatched plan, the government presented the ordinances on last day of the current session. He regretted that on Aug 28, the president had promulgated the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) Ordinance though the Senate session was convened on Aug 29. Through this ordinance, the PTI government wanted to wave off over Rs 200 billion dues of big industrialists and multinational companies. He regretted that the GIDC Ordinance was intentionally not presented in the House. Leader of the House Shibli Faraz was of the view that when the government wants to make legislation, then opposition parties do not support the government just for political point scoring. “If the opposition does not support the government in legislation, then it has no option but to take benefit of law and present ordinances,” he said, and admitted that PTI in the past has been speaking against the promulgation of ordinances.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Opposition Raja Zaraful Haq said as a protest, the opposition will stage walkout. The entire opposition later walked out of the House. PPP Senator Islamudding Sheikh pointed out the quorum. After counting, the Senate chairman prorogued the House for an indefinite period.

Earlier, the House witnessed presentation of 10 reports by six standing committees on matters referred to them. The House considered and adopted a report of Standing Committee on Communications on a point of public importance regarding payment to the owners whose land was acquired for the construction of road from Kaghan to Babu Sar Top.

During the question hour, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said a strict monitoring system has been introduced for private Hajj tour operators from this year to provide maximum facilitation to the pilgrims. He said the ministry sent six officials to monitor the facilities provided by Pakistani private Hajj operators in Saudi Arabia. The officials will compile a report based on their observations and complaints received and strict action will be taken against the violators. On another question, the minister said the allocated annual budget for the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for year 2018-19 is Rs 3.471 million, of which the actual expenditure so far is Rs 3.145 million. The budgetary allocation is to meet the expenditure on account of boarding, lodging, and TA/DA equivalent to BS-20 officers for the members of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Qadri said the committee was constituted in 1974 and holds 12 meetings annually, including four major meetings for sighting of moon for Muharram, Ramazan, Eid-ul-Fitr and Zilhajj.