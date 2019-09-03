Pakistan, India set to hold another round of talks on Kartarpur Corridor today

Pakistani and Indian delegations are scheduled to hold the third round of discussions at Attari international border on Wednesday (today) to finalise the remaining modalities for the visit of pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of India through the under-construction Kartarpur Corridor.

Earlier on August 30, technical experts of both the countries had held a meeting at Dera Baba Nanak. The meeting had concluded hurriedly as the Pakistan delegation was to observe the ‘Kashmir Hour’ on its side.

During an earlier round of talks held on July 14 at Wagah, both sides had made some progress in finalising the draft agreement with regard to the modalities. It was agreed to allow visa-free travel for the Indian passport holders and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders seven days a week, according to a report published by Times of India. Further, it was decided that 5,000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara daily throughout the year, the report claimed. Pakistan has also allowed Indian pilgrims to choose between visiting the shrine individually or in form of groups. India has asked Pakistan to allow Sikh pilgrims prepare and distribute alms (langar or free meal) amongst visitors at the shrine’s almonries. It has also asked Pakistan to increase the number of visiting pilgrims to 10,000 per day into the country and demanded that the visitors of faiths other than Sikhism be also allowed to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. The report said various issues, including the process of issuance of permits by Pakistan, final figure on the number of pilgrims who can travel across the border, travel timing, pilgrimage on foot, security issues and the amount of cash devotees can carry to Pakistan will be given final shape during the Wednesday talks.