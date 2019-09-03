Special Olympics, Paralympic Games roll into action in federal capital today

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has planned to hold the inaugural Quaid-e-Azam Special Olympics and Paralympic Games from Wednesday (today) here at the Pakistan Sports Complex. “This will be a two-day event wherein over 150 special persons and Paralympians will feature in five different disciplines including athletics, badminton, bocce, table tennis and tug of war,” a PSB spokesman said on Tuesday. He said the games would provide an encouragement to special persons and Paralympics in healthier activities. “These games will also be a source of spotting new talent of special persons for further grooming as they regularly participate in international events and Para Asian Games and Paralympics,” he added.

Athletics events, featuring both male and female will be contested in 100metre, 50-metre, 25-metre, shot-put and long jump. While competitions will also be held in badminton events, for both male and female (singles and doubles), table tennis (single) and bocce. Meanwhile, the PSB conducted a coaching course for these games at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad on Monday. Around 50 male and female coaches attended the theory and practical sessions. During the course, they were taught games rules and training issues of special persons and Paralympic athletes.