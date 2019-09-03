Driverless cars to be rolled out on roads in next few years: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that self-driving cars will be rolled out on public roads in the Pakistan in next few years, under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government plans to ensure all road users understand these latest technologies.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad said Science and Technology Ministry was committed to introducing latest technology in every field and in next few years a driver less cars will also be introduced in country which is already in ministry’s plan.

Self-driving cars could reduce road deaths in the country by 90%, he assured.

He said Pakistan has all the pieces of infrastructure in place to welcome technology with open arms, adding, Google is near the final stages of testing for its autonomous car programme for hassle-free motorway driving..