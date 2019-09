Six police officers, including a sub-inspector, were nominated in a criminal case for allegedly torturing a man, identified as Amir, to death in Lahore, it emerged on Tuesday.

Amir ,who worked as a gardener in Lahore’s P.F Colony was summoned at North Cantt police station by Sub-Inspector Zeeshan on August 28. He was then taken to an unknown location, where he was subjected to torture.