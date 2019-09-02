NAB chief reviews accountability watchdog’s 22-month progress

A meeting chaired by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal was held at the NAB’s headquarters to review its 22-month performance from October 2017 till to date.

During the last 22 months, NAB has recovered directly and indirectly Rs 71 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer. No example of such recovery of NAB could be found in corresponding last 22 months.

The details of the recovered amount included, NAB Sukkur has recovered directly and indirectly Rs 10.656 billion during the period and deposited into the national exchequer.

Likewise, NAB Lahore had recovered Rs 31.231 billion directly and indirectly from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB Balochistan had directly and indirectly recovered Rs 0.949 billion from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer.

NAB Karachi has recovered directly and indirectly Rs 10.861 billion and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB Rawalpindi had recovered directly and indirectly Rs 14.653 billion and NAB Multan has recovered directly and indirectly Rs 2.5 billion from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered directly and indirectly Rs 0.5 billion from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB Gilgit-Baltistan has recovered directly and indirectly Rs 0.014 billion from the national exchequer.

Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB said eradication of corruption is the topmost priority of NAB and all resources are being utilised to achieve the goal. He said NAB has recovered Rs 71 billion directly and indirectly in last 22 months and deposited in the national exchequer.

He directed all director generals of NAB to bring their best efforts to eradicate corruption from Pakistan by pursuing ‘Accountability for All’ policy and take the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations to their logical conclusion within the prescribed timeframe as concluding the mega corruption cases are priority of NAB and all resources are being utilised for the purpose.